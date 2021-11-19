William Blair Weighs in on Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $8.62 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $94.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

