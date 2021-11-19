William Lynch Sells 2,268 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.82.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 433,337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

