Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%.

WLMS traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 499,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 46,700 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $188,201.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,361.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

