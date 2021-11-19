Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $218.89 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $97.92 and a 12 month high of $222.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

