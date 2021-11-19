Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $8.94 on Thursday, reaching $218.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,891. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $97.92 and a twelve month high of $222.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.95.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

