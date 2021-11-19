WinCash (WCC) Achieves Market Cap of $135,258.43

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, WinCash has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $135,258.43 and approximately $30.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

