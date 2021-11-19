Windsor Group LTD Acquires 4,850 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,673. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.