Windsor Group LTD Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. 73,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,518. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.