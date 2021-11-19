Windsor Group LTD Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $11,362,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock traded up $15.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,012.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,843.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,649.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

