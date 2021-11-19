Wing Finance Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.87 or 0.00032761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.23 or 0.07219831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,231.65 or 0.99346074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,231,064 coins and its circulating supply is 2,106,064 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

