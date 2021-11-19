Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $171.26

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $171.26 and last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 26545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average is $240.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after acquiring an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after acquiring an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

