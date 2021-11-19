Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 1,224,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,658.0 days.
Shares of MRWSF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,929. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
