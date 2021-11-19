Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 1,224,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,658.0 days.

Shares of MRWSF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,929. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

