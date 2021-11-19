WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $17.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAPS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $6,251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

