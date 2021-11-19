Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after purchasing an additional 710,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

