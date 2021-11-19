Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLFDY opened at $1.91 on Friday. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Get Wolford Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.