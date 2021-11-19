Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

WWD stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.97. 7,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,015. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. Woodward has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

