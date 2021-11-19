Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.79.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $299.09 on Monday. Workday has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,661.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after buying an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

