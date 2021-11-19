Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.79.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $299.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,661.52, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

