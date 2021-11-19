Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $360.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.94. Workday has a 1 year low of $204.86 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,661.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Workday by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,163,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Workday by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

