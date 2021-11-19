Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $12.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.60. 6,699,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,596. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,587.58, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.46.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

