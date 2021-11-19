Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $90,600,000.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $140.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

