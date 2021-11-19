Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.61) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 931 ($12.16).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 865.50 ($11.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 864.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 870.38.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

