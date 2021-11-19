Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.61) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 931 ($12.16).

LON WKP opened at GBX 859 ($11.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 864.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 870.38.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

