Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 48,117 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 685.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

