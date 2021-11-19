Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 48,117 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 685.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.