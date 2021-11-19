Wownero Market Cap Reaches $10.23 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Wownero has a market cap of $10.23 million and $23,207.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071677 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

