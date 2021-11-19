Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,505,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $300,689,000 after purchasing an additional 652,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 13,973.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 549,017 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 545,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Xilinx stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.