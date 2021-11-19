XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $76.61 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.