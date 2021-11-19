Yamana Gold (YRI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI):

11/15/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from C$9.75 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Yamana Gold was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

10/22/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

10/13/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$7.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.54. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$7.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

