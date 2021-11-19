YEE Hits 1-Day Volume of $561,538.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $561,538.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00225050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00090358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

