Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00070179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.37 or 0.07218981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.93 or 0.99505006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

