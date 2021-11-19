Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.68. iHeartMedia posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 960%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 3,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,814. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.91.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

