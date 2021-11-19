Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce $16.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $66.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $66.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.09 million, with estimates ranging from $61.46 million to $62.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Princeton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.19 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $204.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

