Zacks: Analysts Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce sales of $69.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.10 million and the lowest is $65.16 million. CarLotz posted sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $244.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $252.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $470.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

