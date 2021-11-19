Zacks: Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Driven Brands posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock valued at $35,677,903 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $100,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

