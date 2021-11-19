Zacks: Analysts Expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%.

ENTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.54. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

