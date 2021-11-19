Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NSIT opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,832 shares of company stock worth $2,165,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 167.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

