Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.00. 1,464,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,691 shares of company stock valued at $11,881,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

