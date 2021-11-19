Zacks: Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.19. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $115.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $116.95.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,058 shares of company stock worth $4,178,882. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,566,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 117,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

