Zacks: Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.95. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,041. Perficient has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

