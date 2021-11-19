Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. 11,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

