Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.26). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFRX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

CFRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,597. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in ContraFect by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 24.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ContraFect during the third quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 48.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 95,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

