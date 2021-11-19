Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,986 shares of company stock worth $68,768,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $18,817,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $17,591,000. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $15,571,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $12,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.03.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

