Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.61). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,776,680. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 3,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.