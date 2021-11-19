Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,903,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 510,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASC opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

