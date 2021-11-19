Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

BVN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

