Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 198,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $928,825 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

