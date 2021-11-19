Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.60. HEICO reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

NYSE:HEI traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.92. 1,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

