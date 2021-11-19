Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,168. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

