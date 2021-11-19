Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $83.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $94.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $177.26 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 507,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $743.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

