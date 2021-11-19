Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on LOB. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

LOB stock opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $977,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,873. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.